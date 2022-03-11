Malaysian punk band Killeur Calculateur announce disbandment

Veteran Malaysian punk outfit Killeur Calculateur have announced their disbandment.

The band took to social media on Friday (March 11) to break the news, writing: “Alas, Killeur Calculateur has come to a halt as a unit and we would like to share this decision with you fellow comrades”.

“Ever since we put out our demo in 2006, Killeur Calculateur have made nothing but great memories with not just the four of us but many people from far and wide. We have been blessed to meet and befriend individuals from all walks of life; appreciating what we do and in most cases inspire us,” they reminisced.

The band have not revealed a reason for the breakup, instead choosing to use the statement as a platform to thank their fans and supporters.

Killeur Calculateur first formed in 2006, and consisted of members Smek and Rafique on guitars, Zamir on bass and Ali Johan aka Alijo on drums. Smek Almohdzar, and Ali Johan are also notably members of No Good.

Guitarist Rafique also serves as the frontman of iamrain, whose July 2020 album ‘Citra’ received a two-star rating from NME’s Azzief Khaliq.

Killeur Calculateur have put out one full-length album in their 16 year career, 2014’s ‘Book Of Flags’, which includes hits like ‘Red Marquee’, ‘Golden Triangle’ and ‘Funk Facts’. They last released music in the form of 2017’s pair of singles, ‘Tayang Sulit’ and ‘Suara Air’.

They have in the past opened for iconic punk and hardcore acts like Envy, The Dillinger Escape Plan, TOE and Battles, and have performed at prestigious regional festivals like Singapore’s Baybeats in 2016 and Malaysia’s Good Vibes Festival in 2017.