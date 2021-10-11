Malaysia’s No Good announce debut album ‘Punk Gong’, share new song ‘Kito Yak Dulu Lagi (KYDL)’

Malaysian punks No Good have released the new, blistering song ‘Kito Yak Dulu Lagi (KYDL)’.

The song, which was released on Bandcamp on Sunday (October 10), is the opening track of No Good’s debut album ‘Punk Gong’ (‘Loud Punk’), which is slated to arrive in November.

Listen to the track, which opens with the sounds of the serunai wind instrument, below.

<a href="https://nogoodisdead.bandcamp.com/track/kito-yak-dulu-lagi-kydl-versi-sunat">Kito Yak Dulu Lagi (KYDL) – versi sunat by No Good, Punk Gong, Perusahaan Mai Dee 2021</a>

The lyrics of ‘Kito Yak Dulu Lagi (KYDL)’ touch on the segregation of communities along racial lines amid the propagation of religious politics in the conservative east coast state of Kelantan.

“Our people had so much more before colonialism; be it self empowerment, culturally or spiritually,” No Good bassist Yie told NME in a brief statement.

“In the past the Chinese, Malay, Thai people in Kelantan lived as one until race and religion were politicised.”

‘Kito Yak Dulu Lagi (KYDL)’ arrives less than two months after No Good released the reggae-tinged song ‘Kayaba’.

In late September, the band performed the song in their virtual set for the ASEAN Music Showcase Festival alongside other unreleased material, ‘Koho X Koho’ and ‘Bo Bo La’.

‘Punk Gong’ will be a follow-up to the band’s critically acclaimed EP ‘Demo Kawe’ which made NME’s 25 best Asian albums of 2020 list.

In August, the band’s drummer Che Ali said the new album will contain 11 tracks.

“The recordings are all done, now we’re making adjustments to make it sound ‘handsome’, but it’s been halted due to the lockdown,” he told NME at the time, adding there was no “logical due date for the release yet.”