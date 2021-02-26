Malaysian rapper Airliftz drops new track ‘Lonely’ ahead of upcoming EP

Malaysian rapper Airliftz has dropped a new single ‘Lonely’.

The Kuala Lumpur-based rapper is looking for love on the melodic new track, which arrived on major streaming services on Friday (February 26). A crowd-sourced music video that includes footage submitted by fans is in the works.

‘Lonely’, which was mixed and mastered by Wong Kok Seng, is the first of two singles to be released ahead of his upcoming EP ‘Monotone’. The new single was influenced by the lockdowns brought about by the coronavirus pandemic. Hear it below:

While the new single just got an official release, the Kuala Lumpur-based rapper had actually premiered ‘Lonely’ on his official website www.lonelylosersclub.com – “where you never have to feel lonely even if you’re alone” – on Valentine’s Day.

“happy valentine’s to all the lonely singles out there hope you can relate to my new single #Lonely,” he had written on Instagram.

The 23-year-old Airliftz – real name Muhammad Aliff Shaharom – dropped his first EP ‘Bagel’ in 2017, and has released a string of singles since.

Last year, Airliftz dropped the tracks ‘Ease My Mind’ and ‘Nice To Know Ya’, after releasing the songs ‘How Many Times’ and ‘Sea Gyal’ in 2019.

In December, the artist also received a nomination for Best Music Video at the TAPAUawards 2020.