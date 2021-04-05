Malaysian rapper Altimet joins political party PKR

Malaysian hip-hop artist Altimet has entered politics by joining the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), also known as the People’s Justice Party.

The 42-year-old’s entry into the opposition party was announced during a “Meet Anwar” event at a Kuala Lumpur hotel on Thursday evening (April 1).

According to Malay Mail Online, Altimet was presented a membership card by his mother Jamalah Agil Alsagoff in the presence of party leader Anwar Ibrahim. He was accepted into the party’s Gombak district division alongside veteran actor Afdlin Shauki Aksan, who joined Setiawangsa PKR.

The father of three said he joined PKR after thinking about the future of his family.

“So from the time I kept looking into myself and prioritising myself, now I feel is the time, or the longer I go through life, it is more important that I think of others, about my children,” he said, according to Malay Mail.

Altimet also said he was now more “alert” of developments in the country.

“I think about what kind of Malaysia that I want to leave for our children, because my father left a peaceful and prosperous Malaysia,” he said. “What am I going to give my children? That’s why I’m here.”

Altimet did not indicate whether he would be running as a candidate for the Gombak parliamentary constituency for the next elections, which can be held as early as August this year if the government calls for snap polls.

Altimet, real name Syed Ahmad Abdul Rahman Alhadad, retired from performing in 2018 to focus on producing, songwriting and recording. Last year, he appeared on songs by Ferhad (‘Tabah’) and Mimifly (‘Hujan’), and released the song ‘Off Day’ featuring Yuka Kharisma.

Altimet rose to prominence as a member of now-defunct hip-hop trio Teh Tarik Crew, which formed in 1999. After releasing three studio albums, the group disbanded in 2007, the same year Altimet launched his first full-length solo album ‘First Among Equals’.

Altimet’s second album ‘Kotarayaku’ (‘My City’) arrived in 2014, followed by ‘Amboi’ (‘Wow’) in 2016. In March 2018, he launched his fourth full-length release ‘Air’, which was followed up with another album ‘O’ in December that year.

Earlier today (April 5), Altimet unveiled his new management company Svltan Management, where he holds the position of creative director.