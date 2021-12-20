Malaysian rapper Arunboii wins Anugerah Lagu Indie 2021 awards with single ‘Enge Port’

Rapper Arunboii was crowned the winner of Malaysia’s Anugerah Lagu Indie 2021 awards for his debut single ‘Enge Port’.

The Klang-raised artist triumphed over 11 other acts during the final round of the contest, which was held at Spacerubix in Puchong on Saturday (December 18).

‘Enge Port’, which was written by Arunboii and composed by Black Yoda, edged out rock band Nusarasa and their song ‘Jauh’ (‘Far’).

Singer-songwriter duo Ainina Hasnul and Eidi Teman Lelaki came in third place for their single ‘Tentang Siang, Malam & Romantis’ (‘About the Day, Night & Romanticism’).

Watch Arunboii perform ‘Enge Port’ at the Anugerah Lagu Indie awards below:

For the grand prize, Arunboii – real name Arun Syarmaa – bagged RM7,000 in cash, a full-day’s rental of live gig venue Angkasa Event Space, as well as a trophy.

“Thank you all for the support since day one. I love you all. This award is for you all,” Arunboii said in a brief acceptance speech.

Aside from the grand prize, Arunboii also clinched the TuneCore Choice Award. Meanwhile, synthpop group Late Night Frequency took home a prize for the Indie Kita (Our Indie) Most Platinum Song category for their single ‘Fun Lust Love’, while Ainina Hasnul and Eidi Teman Lelaki won the Most Popular Song category.

‘Enge Port’ is Arunboii’s debut single which was released in June this year. Both the song – rapped in Tamil – and its music video drew on Arunboii’s personal experiences as a working-class Indian minority in Malaysia.

“First impressions when they see you’re dark they assume you’re a bad person but in reality we’re just working people. I want to show that the optics are wrong and that not all of us are drug dealers,” Arunboii told Malay Mail in July.

Anugerah Lagu Indie aims to recognise independent songwriters, lyricists, musicians and singers in Malaysia’s music scene. It had its inaugural run last year, and was won by alternative pop trio Margosa.

This year’s awards saw jury members pre-select 200 songs from a total of 757 entries. Other finalists included Bihzu, Rina-Hime, Ruang Hati featuring Heidi Moru, Late Night Frequency, Kapow, Runs, Dididanoto, Ber_ featuring Leaism, and Magasatwa.

The jurists for the awards comprised veteran singer Amy Search, events and artist manager Jennifer Thompson, JD Wong from 21:05 productions and Pop Shuvit, musicians Efry Aris, Irena Taib, SXPH, Gjie, Lica Sicta, Imran Ajmain, and TV producer Michael Christian Simon.