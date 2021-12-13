Malaysian rapper ChronicalZ releases third new single of 2021, ‘Susah Reply’

Malaysian rapper ChronicalZ has released a new track, ‘Susah Reply’, his third of the year.

The track, which dropped last Friday (December 10) on all digital music platforms, follows ChronicalZ’ prior releases, ‘Ade Je, Cuma’ and ‘Tak Slatt’, earlier this year.

Composed by LastKhalif and mixed by Jeson Huang, the track features attitude-filled lyrics over a bouncy trap beat and a cheeky piano riff. ChronicalZ even sneaks a reference to a beloved Malaysian cartoonist into his bars: “Wanna make bangers for a living, that’s the tweet / Want to be a legend like Lat, but the lit version.”

Advertisement

Watch the music video for ‘Susah Reply’ below.

Born in 2000, the Desa Pandan, Kuala Lumpur-based ChronicalZ started rapping at the age of 15, and got his start when he joined local rap collective CDN Squad in 2016. In 2018, his breakout track ‘Bata Got Hype’ put him on the radar of Malaysia’s hip-hop fans, but it was his 2020 release ‘Ye Okkkk’ that shot him to prominence. The track has 1.3million views on YouTube to date.

ChronicalZ is currently signed to Warner Music Malaysia’s Black Hat Cat Records, which also features on its roster social media sensation-turned-artist Luqman Podolski and hip-hop duo Tujuloca, who earlier this year collaborated with DJ CZA of 16 Baris for the motivational track ‘Veto’.