Malaysian rapper Dinho drops sophomore album, ‘1999’

Malaysian rapper Dinho has released his second studio album, ‘1999’.

The album was made available on all major streaming on Friday (December 10), and features a slew of Malaysian artists such as Lunadira, Nakalness, Guccimith, Zhe Kamil, Ichu, Jaystation and more.

Listen to the album in its entirety below.

Speaking about ‘1999’ in a press statement, Dinho explained that the record “is more than just music, it’s about finding yourself… recognising who you truly are, your strengths, flaws. It’s about growing through pain and celebrating still being able to breathe at the end of it.”

‘1999’ follows the release of Dinho’s debut album ‘XKANPERC30’ in July. The seven-track project also featured a handful of artists who also appear on ‘1999’, such as Ichu, Apek G and Guccimith.

Dinho has released two standalone singles this year – ‘Dream’ and ‘Oasis’ – in November.

Prior to the release of ‘XKANPERC30’, Dinho featured on a Malaysian all-star remix of FORCEPARKBOIS’ ‘Lotus’ in April. The remix, which has garnered over 900,000 streams and counting, also featured SonaOne, Rudeen, Jaystation, Vertgin, Sxph, Ichu, F.Rider, Offgrid, Guccimith, and Addy Khayal.