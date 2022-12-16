Malaysian rapper Lil Asian Thiccie releases hyperpop EP ‘VR-GF’

Malaysian rapper Lil Asian Thiccie has released her long-awaited hyperpop EP ‘VR-GF’.

The five-track EP was released on streaming platforms on December 15 and features her previously released singles ‘Lie 2 U’ and ‘Hole’ featuring newcomer Bobbie. Notably, the record does not include the singles ‘What If We Just Kissed’ and ‘Fanta Grape’, which were previously thought to be part of the project.

Listen to Lil Asian Thiccie’s ‘VR-GF’ EP below.

Lil Asian Thiccie began her foray into hyperpop with the 2021 single ‘What If We Just Kissed’ with Penang-based producer Mulan Theory, which was released in October that year. She later released a mixtape titled ‘Mid Century’ earlier this year in May that delved deeper into the sound and notably included a glitchcore remix of The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber‘s ‘Stay’.

The nine-track mixtape also features production from JAENYX, sp1nner, Iknosaen and more.

She was also featured on a January remix of Malaysian indie duo Herbal Candy’s single ‘Big Boi’, titled ‘Big Gurl’, joining Malaysian artist Tmun and American singer plainfacedgirl for an all-female rework of Herbal Candy’s October 2021 single. In August, she joined Malaysian pop-rock band Midnight Fusic for the R&B-flavoured single ‘Summer Love’.

Inspired by the likes of Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj, the rapper first caught the attention of KL’s rap scene with her song ‘Hiao’ in 2017. Lil Asian Thiccie would go on release the collaborative debut track ‘Get Munni’ with rapper Zamaera in 2019, which she worked with SonaOne on, and would later land performance slots at the music festivals Good Vibes and House of Vans that year.

In 2021, she notably dropped the single ‘Unruly’, in another collaboration with producer Wilton Seibt aka Daaliah, and a buttery remix of R&B artist Alextbh’s song ‘You’ featuring Singaporean singer Sam Rui.