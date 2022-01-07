Malaysian rapper Luqman Podolski returns with new single ‘RING RING’

Malaysian rapper and social media personality Luqman Podolski has returned with a new single, ‘RING RING’.

The track arrived today (January 7) on all major streaming platforms under Warner Music label Black Hat Cat Records. Fellow Malaysian artist Airliftz penned the lyrics for the track, which are about moving on from an old flame and no longer waiting for a call from them.

In an Instagram post, Airliftz shared that the writing process for ‘RING RING’ – his first song witten fully in Malay – was a tough experience.

“I never had the confidence to write anything in Malay ’cause I feel like my writing in Malay is really weak. I had to scrap off a lot of times, finding different melodies to make sure it hits the heart,” he explained. “I was in Penang in the room by myself, crying my ass off working on this piece ’cause it got me in my feels.”

Listen to the single here:

Podolski has also released a series of teasers for the ‘RING RING’ music video. In the clips, he encounters someone holding a sign ominously painted “NOT A KILLER” while on a drive, and later goes off-road and ends up in the middle of the woods. The date and time of the visual’s launch is yet to be revealed.

‘RING RING’ is Podolski’s first release of the year, and follows his 2020 EP ‘Hitam Putih’.

Meanwhile, Airliftz – real name Muhammad Aliff Shaharom – teamed up with singer-songwriter Alex Ungku and Malaysian production trio MFMF for single ‘Rindu Part 3’ last November.