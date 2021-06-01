Malaysian rapper Senna releases new single ‘Camtu’

Malaysian hip-hop artist Senna has released a new single titled ‘Camtu’.

The track was released onto streaming platforms on Friday (May 28) before a lyric video was uploaded onto YouTube on Sunday (May 30). The song also features verses from fellow emcee MK and production by Wolfy.

Over the course of the song, the three rappers take turns to demonstrate their rapid-fire flows, with braggadocious verses about wealth and success taking centre stage. The track also sports a thick bass line with flickering trap snares, hi-hats, and light synths.

Listen to the fiery single below.

‘Camtu’ marks Senna’s first release since his 2019 album ‘Swoosh’. In April 2019, Senna released a standalone single titled ‘Tak Tahu’ featuring fellow Malaysian rapper Airliftz. The track followed the release of Senna’s debut single, ‘Cameras Flash’.

MK, best known for being a member of Malaysian hip-hop collective K-Clique, most recently featured on Joe Flizzow’s January 2021 single ‘Ciao’ alongside South Korean rapper Jay Park. As a group, K-Clique released three singles in 2020, ‘Kitta Move’, ‘Merais’ and ‘Pulang’.

Wolfy, on the other hand, is a Malaysian producer, best known for working on and producing a slew of hit tracks such as ‘Kembar’ by Luqman Podolski, and Yonnyboi’s ‘Boleh Bla’.