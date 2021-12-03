Malaysian rapper SYA drops new single, ‘MADAME’

Malaysian rapper SYA has released her second official single, ‘MADAME’.

The bilingual single was released on major streaming platforms today (December 3). Its credits include DJ Ziqq, Bubu Natassia and SonaOne.

Listen to ‘MADAME’ below.

Advertisement

‘MADAME’ marks SYA’s second solo single, following her debut ‘PrettyGirlBop’ featuring Yung Raja, which dropped a year ago in December 2020.

The Def Jam Malaysia artist has also featured on two all-star reworks of popular tracks. In April, SYA collaborated with other Def Jam rappers for a hip-hop remix of Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Drivers License’. The remix also featured Pradaa, Ben Utomo, Fateeha, DonWilson and SCYE.

In July, she teamed up with Joe Flizzow, Airliftz, Yonnyboii, Zynakal, and Senna for an all-Malaysian remix of Indonesian rapper A. Nayaka’s song ‘Orang Lain’.

SYA became the first female rapper to sign with Def Jam Southeast Asia in 2020 after she went viral in January 2019 with her first freestyle video ‘KIKA’, which grabbed the attention of Flizzow, SonaOne and NJWA.

Advertisement

SYA spoke about her ethos of female empowerment in a recent interview with AFP, saying: “I just want women to feel more comfortable in their own skin… I don’t have to pretend to be somebody else just to fit what society deems is good.”