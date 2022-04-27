Malaysian rock band Search to reunite for June concert

Malaysian rock band Search are set to return together on stage for their upcoming concert titled Konsert Endemik.

Yesterday (April 25), former frontman Amy Search shared some details of the reunion showcase on his social media accounts. Happening on June 4, he – along with Nasir Search, Hillary Ang and Man Keedal – will be performing at the newly-built concert hall, Zepp Kuala Lumpur.

Amy said that the concert will serve as “the culmination of Search’s career which has begun since the ‘80s,” per MalayMail. He also declared that this will be their “best concert yet”.

“I am confident that our fans, the ones that have been supporting us since the beginning as well as new fans from the younger generation, will get to experience the magnificence and calibre of Konsert Endemik in many ways,” the vocalist added. He also revealed that the show’s title – Endemik – was chosen as a reflection of the current world situation.

The rock act are expected to perform their classic hits as well as new music that they haven’t performed live in the past.

Tickets will go on sale on April 28 at 10pm MST via LOLAsia’s website. Silver and Rock Standing seats cost RM250, while Gold and Platinum are priced at RM300 and RM650, respectively. There will also be a VIP box good for six people for RM8,000, which comes with special perks.

Search is the first artist to grace the stage of Zepp Kuala Lumpur. The facility, located in Bukit Bintang, has a capacity of 2,500 and is equipped with world-class concert hall features.

In January, the Malaysian band announced the latest member to join their group, Indonesian YouTuber Denden Gonjalez. This follows the departure of Amy in 2020, due to complications with the quality of his voice.