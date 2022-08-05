Malaysian rock band Wings added to Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix lineup

Malaysian rock veterans Wings have been added to the entertainment lineup for the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix this September.

The band are scheduled to play at the event’s Zone 4 Padang Stage, which will be hosting international acts such as Marshmello, the Black Eyed Peas and The Kid LAROI, making them the first Southeast Asian band to do so. The group’s set is scheduled for 30th September.

It has been confirmed that Wings’ inclusion in the entertainment lineup for this year’s Night Race completes the final list of artists performing at this year’s event.

They join a plethora of international and regional acts who have been scheduled for the event. The announced headliners are Green Day, Marshmello, Westlife, the Black Eyed Peas, The Kid LAROI, TLC and Suede, who will occupy the main stages (Zone 4 Padang Stage and Zone 1 Wharf Stage).

Other performers announced for the event include iDKHOW, The Ramona Flowers, When Chai Met Toast, INCH, ShiGGa Shay, WUKONG, Ihasamic! x Wovensound, and more. Tickets can be purchased here.

The 2022 edition of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix is the first to take place since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and is scheduled for 30 September – 2 October. Check out the full current lineup for the event below.

Wings’ 1987 debut album ‘Belenggu Irama’ sold 180,000 copies, making it the biggest-selling debut album by a Malaysian rock band at the time. Their sophomore release ‘Hukum Karma’ sold 200,000 copies and produced hits including ‘Misteri Mimpi Syakilla’ and ‘Taman Rashidah Utama’, enabling them to participate in the prestigious music competition Anugerah Juara Lagu in 1989. They have released eleven studio albums and sold almost two million albums. They celebrated their 30th anniversary in 2015.

The full lineup for the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix is:

Marshmello

Westlife

Green Day

Suede

TLC

The Kid LAROI

Black Eyed Peas

iDKHOW

Seinabo Sey

Salammusik

When Chai Met Toast

INCH

ShiGGa Shay

Garden City Movement

ihasamic! & Wovensound

ScRach MarcS

WUKONG

8EyedSpud

Adeline Loo

HAFI

Koh Dawn

Paper Carpenter

Altoduo

Bandits on the Run

DJ AKA

DJ Aurora

DJ Joshua P

DJ Nicolette

Eatmepoptart

Ice Cream Sundays

Mantravine

Nysah Tan ft. Ridz Razali

The Countdown

The Ramona Flowers

The Venopian Solitude

Wings