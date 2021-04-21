Malaysian rock veteran and Lefthanded frontman Nash hospitalised with injuries after car accident

Nash, frontman of Malaysian rock band Lefthanded, was hospitalised after sustaining injuries in a car accident yesterday evening (April 21).

Bernama reported the 62-year-old vocalist, real name Nashruddin Elias, was in a car that travelled from Johor Bahru to Kuala Lumpur. The vehicle reportedly hit a puddle of water, spinning out of control and colliding with a retention wall on the highway.

The local police issued a statement after an initial investigation, saying that Nash sustained facial wounds and had experienced chest pains after the accident, while his driver emerged with only minor cuts.

Nash’s son, Shameer Nasha Jamaluddin, told Bernama that the musician is now in a stable condition and has received treatment for his injuries. “My father was in shock, however his condition is good, and he is still at the Seremban Hospital at the moment,” he says.

Nash’s involvement with Lefthanded helped invigorate Malaysian hard rock music in the ’80s. The vocalist joined the band in 1985, kicking off a run of albums – from 1986’s ‘Keadilan’ to 1989’s ‘Evolusi’ – that earned them devotees around the region. The vocalist left the band in 1990 before returning in 1998.

Lefthanded celebrated their 40th anniversary with a concert at Singapore’s Capitol Theatre in March 2020, performing just before the country went into full lockdown.

Just last week, Nash released a brand new solo track, a devotional song titled ‘Sesuci Ramadan’ in celebration of the ongoing religious holiday. Watch its music video below.