Malaysian rockers Sweetass return with hard-hitting new song, ‘Crop Top’

Malaysian indie rock quartet Sweetass have returned with a hard-hitting new song, ‘Crop Top’.

The track features howled choruses from vocalist Alang Sekitar, who also plays bass for Kuala Lumpur emo outfit Milo Dinosaur. “We are not to worry, we are reaching Nirvana / What’s coming to me / Magnificent I feel / Where’s my head at?” he sings over grunge-flavored guitars and aggressive drums.

On Instagram, the band commented on the track’s thematic inspirations: “Walking vertically up the walls of a cityscape flipped on top of itself. A group of blue people dancing while floating suspended in a hotel lobby. Veins turning neon green and fingers morphing into bubblegum.”

Advertisement

Listen to the track below:

‘Crop Top’ follows ‘Celaka’, a track the band released in 2020. Sweetass first made their debut in 2018 with the LP ‘Wa Caya Lu’, which was quickly followed later that year by the tracks ‘Haruan Cina’ and ‘Si Kiwi’.

Tomorrow (May 28), the band will play Kuala Lumpur’s City ROARS! Festival at Bukit Bintang’s Zepp KL. They join a lineup featuring the likes of Shelhiel, Dirgahayu and Lunadira.

In 2019, Sweetass performed in Singapore as part of the Esplanade’s Rocking the Region programme. That year, they also toured Borneo with LUST, playing dates in Kota Kinabalu and Kuching, celebrating the latter’s debut record, ‘Tekesima’.