Malaysian screamo act Daighila return with two new singles, announce new album

Veteran Malaysian screamo band Daighila have returned with two new singles, ‘Gandasuli’ and ‘Contradictions’.
Released on Bandcamp on Tuesday (February 15), the two tracks mark the quartet’s first release in a decade. The songs feature their signature brand of frantic riffs, pummelling drums and piercing guttural vocals.
Listen to ‘Gandasuli’ and ‘Contradictions’ below.
‘Gandasuli’ and ‘Contradictions’ make up just two of eight tracks that will feature on the band’s upcoming self-titled album, slated to release on July 29. The album will mark the band’s first project since 2012’s split EP with Grinding Halt.
The band’s self-titled record is currently also available for pre-order on vinyl, which is expected to ship in August. Other pre-order bundles available include a singular Daighila t-shirt, or a package of the vinyl and t-shirt.
Formed in 2001 in Rembau, Malaysia, the band’s first release came in the form of 2010’s split EP with Fanzui Xiangfa from China. Daighila later followed up the release with a split EP with Circuits in 2011 and split EPs with This Is Atlantis, Pazahora and Grinding Halt respectively in 2012.
The track list for Daighila’s self-titled album is:
- ‘Amalgamation’
- ‘Gandasuli’
- ‘The Warm Comfort from the Shackles We Bear’
- ‘Dark Monsoon’
- ‘Burial Speech’
- ‘A Reaching Around Of Arms’
- ‘Contradictions’
- ‘Constant Swell’