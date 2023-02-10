Malaysian singer Diana Danielle to open for Blue concert in Kuala Lumpur

Malaysian singer-songwriter Diana Danielle has been announced as the opening act for Blue‘s concert in Malaysia tonight (February 10).

The singer will perform at BLUE’s 20th Anniversary ‘Heart & Soul’ concert taking place tonight, February 10, at 8PM at the Plenary Hall in KLCC, organiser Hitman Solutions announced on February 9. The show will feature all four of the group’s original members: Antony Costa, Duncan James, Lee Ryan and Simon Webbe, and is part of the group’s 20th anniversary celebrations, having debuted in 2001 with the record ‘All Rise’.

Tickets are still available at prices ranging from RM188 all the way to RM488 for a VIP ticket. VVIP passes that include a meet and greet session have already sold out. Find tickets at Hitman Solutions’ official site.

Advertisement

Blue previously held a Singaporean date on February 9 at The Theatre at Mediacorp as part of the tour. The Malaysia concert will be followed by a concert ​​in Manila alongside Boyzlife on February 11, and then in Jakarta on 14 February. The group also previously announced UK tour dates alongside ’90s Irish pop group B*Witched, who recently returned to music.

Blue announced their comeback last year with the release of two singles from ‘Heart And Soul’, ‘Haven’t Found You Yet’ and ‘Dance with Me’, with the LP following in October. It was their first album in seven years, with their sixth studio album ‘Colours’ released in 2015. That album saw Blue dropped by their record label Sony later the same year due to poor sales, just one album into a two-album deal.