Malaysian singer Naim Daniel releases debut album, ‘Fobia’

Malaysian singer Naim Daniel has released his debut album ‘Fobia’.

The record is out today (February 22) on all major streaming sites. The nine-track release features previously released songs ‘Mainan’, the Anugerah Juara Lagu version of ‘Sumpah’ and an acoustic rendition of ‘Adakah Engkau Menungguku’.

Among the newer tracks is his joint effort with Singaporean artist ALYPH ‘Biar Tuhan’. Stream the full project below:

Naim Daniel had teased his debut album in a December interview, telling the publication August Man that he had been working on it for over two years.

‘Fobia’ follows Naim Daniel’s latest single, a collaboration with Malaysian rapper Joe Flizzow titled ‘Habis Sini’ released earlier this month.

The singer – real name Muhammad Naim Daniel Bin Baharin – is also known as an actor, having worked in the industry since he was a child. He launched his music career in 2018 with the song ‘Sekali Lagi’ and has since released several singles, including his viral hits ‘Sumpah’, ‘Sembah’ and ‘Purnama’.

Last year, Naim Daniel was nominated for the 2021 Best Southeast Asia Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards alongside Indonesia’s Lyodra, Thailand’s Ink Waruntorn, Vietnam’s K-ICM, Singapore’s JJ Lin and Filipino P-pop group SB19.

Meanwhile, ALYPH released the three-track EP ‘III/III’ last September. It includes his 2020 single ‘Adakah Kau Mendengar?’ and two other tracks – ‘Skali Lagi’ and ‘Show Me Colours’.