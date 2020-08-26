Malaysian singer Poova releases heartfelt cover of Sudirman’s ‘Warisan’

Poova is ringing in Malaysia Day celebrations with her own spin on a beloved Malaysian tune: ‘Warisan’, a song made famous by the late music icon Sudirman.

The singer, who is currently competing on reality talent show Asian Dream, delivered a contemporary take on the classic in the lead-up to Merdeka Day. Her performance, released August 19, was recorded and filmed in a single day.

“When i first heard this song i thought it would be the perfect song to sing with a cinematic twist,” she wrote on Facebook. “I hope you like my version of Warisan!”

Advertisement

Watch the performance below.

In a separate press statement, the singer explained her decision to cover the song. “We all think it’s a great song and wanted to produce our version to introduce it to the new generation of Malaysian music fans,” she says.

“The lyrics speak closely to my heart especially during this period of uncertainties when the love for our country is at its most crucial.”

The song was penned by celebrated composer Syed Haron Syed Ahmad, who passed away in 2015.

Poova is also prepping the release of ‘Karya’, her first original song performed entirely in Malay. She is competing in Asian Dream for a spot on the next Asian tour by Michael Bolton. The show is currently airing on pay television channel AXN.

Advertisement

Watch the trailer for the TV show below.