Malaysian singer-songwriter MAYABAYU shares lovelorn music video for ‘things i can’t forget’

Malaysian singer-songwriter MAYABAYU has shared a lovelorn music video for her new single ‘things i can’t forget’.

The video dropped on YouTube on Saturday (October 16), a week after the pop-driven single – co-produced by Kuszanagi – arrived on major streaming services. The visual tells a story of a girl who feels trapped in her bedroom – figuratively and literally – because of heartbreak.

“You like your toast with butter / The sound of pouring rain / You buy your jeans a bit faded / These are things I can’t forget,” MAYABAYU sings in the track’s opening lines.

Watch the music video below.

“This song is my birthday present to my best friend of over a decade, Amber,” MAYABAYU said in a press statement. “She got her heart broken during the lockdown and I wrote this song to help her move on from it. Hopefully, it becomes a breakup anthem for others too. ”

The latest single is also the Kuala Lumpur-based artist’s third track of 2021. Earlier this year, she launched the songs ‘Hunter’ and ‘Battle Cry’, following ‘Huminodun’ and ‘Predator’ in 2020.

‘Predator’, ‘Huminodun’, and ‘Battlecry’ were also featured in her debut album ‘Promised Land’, which was released in July this year and featured eight tracks.

In December last year, MAYABAYU took part in the Levi’s Malaysia virtual showcase alongside Alien Lipstick Fire, rock outfit Margasatwa, and rapper Dato’ Maw.

Known for blending elements of synthpop and East Malaysian tribal influences, MAYABAYU marked her debut in 2016 with the single ‘Honeydew’, charting at number one on the Hitz Borneo English Top Ten for 12 weeks.

In 2018, MAYABAYU clinched the Global VIMA Award for Overall Best Female Artiste, and emerged as a semi-finalist at the 2018 International Songwriting Competition.