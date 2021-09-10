Malaysian singer-songwriter Nathanie releases new single, ‘Paper’

Malaysian singer-songwriter Nathanie has released ‘Paper’, her latest single.

The breezy neo-soul tune, which Nathanie had previously described as a song about “about the illusion of wealth and capitalism”, arrived earlier today (September 10).

Nathanie deliberates over wealth and status on ‘Paper’, a brisk affair that ends in under two minutes, and its music video is even shorter, the “Ep 1” in its title suggesting that there’s more to come.

Watch the clip below.

‘Paper’ is the latest in a string of singles by the Kuching, Sarawak native, whose full name is Nathanie Ngu. Earlier this year, the singer-songwriter released three singles: the Tiktok-hyped ‘Sunscreen’, ‘Bliss’, and ‘Who Do I Call?’. She also collaborated with US neo-soul collective Nocturnal Theory on ‘Drifting by You’.

In January, Ngu released a collaborative EP as part of SZN, a collaborative project with Los Angeles-based musician Zco and Indian guitarist Sanaan.

The three musicians first performed together as students at the University of Arizona in 2018. Ngu told Rolling Stone India in February that the project is on hold while they focus on their solo material.

“We decided to go on hiatus until we can reunite in the same physical space after building our individual music careers further down the line,” Ngu said.

Nathanie is also one of five Asia-Pacific finalists competing in this year’s Vans Musicians Wanted, whose winner will get the opportunity to perform with Yungblud.