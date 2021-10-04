Malaysian singer-songwriter Talitha. features in Japanese producer maeshima soshi’s new single, ‘Out Of Time’

Malaysian singer-songwriter Talitha. has teamed up with Japanese producer maeshima soshi for a soothing new single titled ‘Out Of Time’.

The three-minute track arrived on major streaming services last Friday (October 1), and was released by the producer under the Tokyo-based imprint Good Music Party.

In an Instagram post, maeshima described the lofi hip-hop and R&B-tinged track as a “chilled broken heart song” that was co-written with Talitha.. He also added that the collaboration is his “first work [that is fully] in English”.

Listen to ‘Out Of Time’ below.

According to Japanese music site Spincoaster, the ‘Out of Time’ marks maeshima’s second global collaboration following the release of ‘Fly’ in June, which featured Filipino hip-hop group ALLMO$T.

Earlier in the year, maeshima worked alongside fellow Japanese producer Kai Takahashi and rapper Rin音 on the single ‘So Far’, and released another track titled ‘Black Out’ in July.

The series of singles arrive after maeshima released the 13-track debut album ‘Wave’ in 2020, which included contributions from Nenashi, Maco Merets, Rinne and more.

Meanwhile, ‘Out Of Time’ is Talitha.’s second single for 2021, following March’s ‘Crazy’ featuring Australian R&B-pop artist OXLEE.

In November last year, the Kuala Lumpur-based artist – whose real name is Talitha Tan – shared a music video for her dancey track ‘ineedsomeone’, which was taken off her 2020 debut album ‘hi, i like you’.