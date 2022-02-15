Malaysian Tamil trap label Highlife Records releases remix of Yung Raja’s ‘MIKE’

Yung Raja’s single ‘MIKE’ has been given a remix by Malaysian rappers Prayven, and Dope’eh, and rap trio Sicarios of local Tamil trap label Highlife Records.

The remix arrived on Friday (February 11) on streaming platforms, accompanied by a music video of the rappers performing in various locations across Kuala Lumpur, including what appears to be a club and in front of a Petron petrol station.

The collaboration got its start when Sicarios member Chico reached out to Yung Raja on Instagram, Highlife Records label owner Highthash told NME in a statement. “We are a Tamil trap label, and we always try to put out new music for the Tamil market. One of the prominent Tamil trap artists is Yung Raja, and we heard ‘MIKE’ and thought, ‘Why not do a remix for it,” he said.

“Yung Raja follows Chico on Instagram, and Chico requested for the instrumental version of the song so we could do a remix. Yung Raja emailed it to us, and we started working on it.”

Watch the music video for the Highlife Records remix of ‘MIKE’ below.

Highthash himself recorded, mixed, and mastered the remix, while the music video was shot by local journalist and photographer Hari Raj and edited by Dope’eh. The rappers pay tribute to Malaysian local culture in the remix, Highthash shares, as they wanted to speak about local culture while using “terms that are not commonly used in other parts of the Tamil speaking community”.

Highlife Records first began operating in 2018, and announced their presence with the release of Chico’s first single, ‘Port Klang’ in June 2019. The label has since put out multiple releases from its roster of artists, which also include Ricco and Pablo of Sicarios, Highthash, Kiddpsychedelic, Prayven, Niven, Dope’eh, Theeran and Prince Matthew. Most recently, Highlife Records released two singles by Prayven, ‘Lit Macha’ and ‘6AM’ on January 29.

Singaporean rapper Yung Raja was most recently featured on the global edition of Snoop Dogg’s ‘Algorithm’ compilation album, ‘Algorithm (Global Edition)’, where he shared vocal duties with Snoop, Larry June and October London on the track ‘Qualified’.

In 2021, he released his first EP, ‘MIKE’, following the success of the singles ‘Spice Boy’ and ‘Mami’. The latter was even lightheartedly roasted by Jimmy Fallon in July on the host’s late-night talk show. ‘Mami’ was part of a Tonight Show segment called “Do Not Play”, Fallon later told Raja that he and house band The Roots “loved that jam”.

Yung Raja will be joined by Sheikh Haikel, Fariz Jabba, and other Singaporean artists at the Majulah Live x It’s A Rap comedy and music show at the Sands Theatre in Marina Bay Sands on March 19. The show will also feature veteran comedians Fakkah Fuzz, Jacky Ng and Qamarul Haziq.