Malaysian trio Tingtongketz release sophomore album ‘Misi Destinasi’

Malaysian queer punk band Tingtongketz have dropped their second full-length album titled ‘Misi Destinasi’ (‘Mission Destination’).

The nine-track album arrived on major streaming services on Friday (March 19), a few months after the the band began teasing its launch on social media.

In their latest post on Thursday (March 18), the band said they recorded the album during the coronavirus lockdown.

Advertisement

“We tried our best to synchronise our times (sic) and energy for this 2nd baby despite the challenges mentally, spiritually. Hope you like it,” the band said on Facebook.

Tmrw its going to be on Spotify and other major platforms it was made during the lockdown. We tried our best to… Posted by Tingtongketz on Thursday, March 18, 2021

Listen to ‘Misi Destinasi’, which includes a cover of Malaysian singer Francissca Peter’s song ‘Ku Ke Udara Lagi’, below.

‘Misi Destinasi’ is the three-piece band’s follow-up to their 13-track debut album ‘Enjoy the Monsoon’, which was released in October 2018.

Their first official release was a self-titled five-track EP which dropped in May 2018. In October that year, Tingtongketz uploaded ‘Sambaltumisikaniblis demo’, a collection of 24 demo tracks recorded between 2014 and 2016.

Advertisement

Formed in 2015, the band is fronted by guitarist and vocalist Shika Corona, drummer Yon and Gemma on bass.

The band’s songs focus on political issues, LGBTQ rights and experiences, as well as their love for anime, video games and ’80s cartoons such as Jem and the Holograms.