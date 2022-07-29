Malaysia’s Atas Angin announces fundraiser concert following Angkasa Space shutdown

Malaysian event organiser Atas Angin has announced a fundraiser concert for Angkasa Space following its shut down last weekend – see the full list of acts performing below.

The organiser took to social media on July 28 to announce it with a rallying cry in Malay, “Jom selamatkan ruang kita”, which translates to “Let’s save our space.” The concert, which is scheduled to take place at Panggung Asia in Kuala Lumpur, will feature 23 acts and 11 hours of music. Tickets will go on sale this Sunday (Jul 31) and are priced at MYR75.

Scheduled to perform for the fundraiser are Nakalness, Modread x Tomok, Shila Amzah and many more.

On July 24, it was announced through Angkasa Space’s owner Mohd Zulhelmie Zullifan that the live music venue would be closing down for good after local authorities seized and shut it down due to a lapse in its licence. “DBKL seized our space because our hall licence has expired, and because we couldn’t afford to apply for an entertainment licence. The deposit for an entertainment licence is quite expensive for a small event space like us,” shared Elmi on Twitter.

The live music venue, which opened in 2019 has played host to a myriad of local acts from across all genres – from the likes of Kyoto Protocol, Spooky Wet Dreams, Masdo, Sekumpulan Orang Gila, Leaism, Naim Daniel, Oh Chentaku and more. Prior to its seizure, the was gearing up for a hip-hop show which includes Nakalness from FORCEPARKBOIS and Chronicalz this Sunday, with soundchecks already done – but was ultimately called off when authorities sealed off the space.

This sparked an outrage in Malaysia’s music scene, with local musicians such as the members of Sekumpulan Orang Gila and Late Night Frequency taking to social media to voice their opinions over the lack of support from the authorities for underground and indie music. Similarly, Jennifer Thompson, the former general manager of music industry body Persatuan Akademi Industri Music Malaysia called for new legislations to protect venues.

On July 28, Elmi met with the Regional Minister’s Political Secretary, Datuk Mustapa Kamal and DBKL’s Deputy Director of Enforcement in which he made his concerns clear, and explained how the local indie music community works. He has also applied for a temporary licence to operate the venue.

Selesai berjumpa dengan Setiausaha Politik Menteri Wilayah, Datuk Mustapa Kamal dan Timbalan Pengarah Penguatkuasa DBKL tadi. Belum boleh buka Angkasa lagi sementara waktu, aku perlu ikut procedure. Tapi dia orang dah faham how our community works. pic.twitter.com/7rUzftdPDn — Uncle Elmi (@ELMIELMO) July 28, 2022

Speaking to NME regarding the meeting, Elmi shared: “His [the secretary] response was very positive. Mr. Nizham heard our complaints well. In fact, he just called, he wants to come take a look at Angkasa Space himself. and he wants to know how the indie scene works. His people even said they want to create a music and community hub in the DBKL hall itself.”

Angkasa Riot! lineup

Hutch vs The World

Modread x Tomok

Hamba (Amir Jahari)

Transitions

Drama Band

Chronicalz

Nastia

Krusty

Nakalness

Shila Amzah

Consecrate

Iqbal (Iqbal M.)

SXPH

B-Heart

Sekumpulan Orang Gila

Limin (A.Limin)

Imran Ajmain

Insomiacks

Syawalafro

Kimal (Maragasatwa)

Orkes A. Hizadin

Rudeen

Gobob x Brother Big

Additional reporting by Scott Ng