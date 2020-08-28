Malaysia’s inaugural Anugerah Lagu Indie awards ceremony announces 2020 semi-finalists

A total of 36 songs by Malaysian artists have been shortlisted for the country’s inaugural Anugerah Lagu Indie 2020, or Indie Song Awards. See the full list below.

The tracks chosen going into the semi-finals were announced during a press conference yesterday (August 27). These include songs by up-and-coming garage punk trio No Good, Vans Musicians Most Wanted 2018 Malaysia winners Kapow, post-hardcore group Sekumpulan Orang Gila and singer Shila Amzah.

The folk trio Impatient Sisters, indie rock outfit Orkes A. Hizadin, pop-punk band Hacktick!, and Malay ska group Budak Nakal Hujung Simpang have also made the cut.

The tracks will be evaluated based on live-streamed perfomances taking place over three semi-final rounds on September 4, 11, and 18. Those rounds, as well as the finale on October 3, will be live-streamed on Kamar Seni’s YouTube channel.

Stream 31 of the selected songs here:

Anugerah Lagu Indie 2020 is helmed by organisers from livestream production company Hashtag Media, live audio production house Kamar Seni Studio, and live events venue Angkasa Space.

The judging panel took two weeks to pick the shortlist from 630 entries received in the nomination period of July 27 to August 14.

Of the 36 semi-finalists, six were selected based on votes by listeners of Rakita FM’s weekly indie chart show.

Rakita FM CEO Ahmad Faris Amir said in the press conference that the radio station has held an indie chart show since the beginning of the year, and had always planned on holding an awards ceremony.

“This is like a dream come true for us… The reason why we are here is that we believe in the scene, and believe in the talent that the scene has churned out and how great the music is,” he said.

“We really appreciate it and think we have a duty to do something to push the scene forward and further.”

The team of judges include event manager Jennifer Thompson, lecturer and bassist Fly Halizor, music arranger and drummer Azim “Jenk” Ali, lyricist AD Samad, Rakita Radio and Music Integration manager Loy Ekzan, and vocal instructor and producer Jodlobo.

Kamar Seni Studio and Angkasa Space owner AG Coco, who is also the guitarist of indie rock mammoths Hujan, explained how the judges were picked.

“Rather than taking on someone who considers themselves to be an ‘otai’ (old-timer) from the underground scene, we chose judges who will be assessing the quality of the songs instead of the style [of music they play],” he said.

“It’s better to evaluate songs based on quality, originality, melody, lyrics, arrangement, vocal delivery, and so on.”

Thompson discussed the need to uplift the independent scene, saying the scene’s musicians were not getting due attention despite being “formidable” and “amazing”.

“The mainstream media now only pushes forward songs that they deem popular, and so they do not give a chance to indie musicians,” she said.

“And it’s not because of anything [negative], it’s because they [media] are driven by a certain amount of rules and we understand this.”

The list of semi-finalists for Anugerah Lagu Indie 2020 is:

1. plvindrè – ‘Andai Kau Pergi’

2. Ahns – ‘Boys’

3. Block J – ‘Call Me’

4. No Good – ‘Che Using’

5. Night Skies & Visions ft. Riko of Sekumpulan Orang Gila – ‘Contempt’

6. Heerraa – ‘Crazy’

7. Teman Lelaki – ‘Dengan Nama Tuhan’

8. Zerophobia – ‘Dursila’ feat. Leaism

9. DISTORTED – ‘EXTASY’

10. Radikal – ‘Evolusi’

11. A. Limin – ‘Gentayangan’

12. LOKO – ‘Gundah Gulana’

13. Crinkle Cut – ‘Had To Wait So Long’

14. Bihzu – ‘I Am Enough’

15. Servants – ‘I Wish It Was Only You’

16. AIRM feat. Hasha Roslan & Heidi Moru – ‘Jika Ini Yang Terbaik’

17. Yubi – ‘Kalis Peluru’ feat Ash Massacre Conspiracy

18. KAPOW & ALONG ( ZIP ZIELLER ) – ‘KANGKONG & ROLL’

19. The Alif & Kamelia Syermain- ‘Kisah Cinta Yang Tak Diduga’

20. Transitions – ‘Konversasi Sulit’

21. Jemson – ‘Lagu Paling Kecewa Di Dalam Dunia Ft. Raja Nazrin Shah SOG’

22. Oceanlights – ‘Landasan’

23. Golden Mammoth – ‘Lap of Luxury’

24. The Impatient Sisters – ‘Mari Menari’

25. ORKES A HIZADIN & AININA HASNUL – ‘MENUNGGU’

26. Nusarasa – ‘Mesra’

27. Budak Nakal Hujung Simpang – ‘Mista Pollution’

28. HACKTICK! – ‘Mujikalau Kita Kata Ke Depa, Bukan Depa Nak Mau Dengaq’

29. Against Mel – ‘On My Own’

30. Sekumpulan Orang Gila x Shila Amzah – ‘Pelukan Angkasa’

31. Margosa – ‘Penawar’

32. Hiker – ‘Pergi Jauh’

33. Crazy Grizzly – ‘Saldadu’

34. Langkasuka – ‘Sang Biru’

35. BanyakBunyikRepublik – ‘Sembunyikan’

36. Mirah & Petipop – ‘Untitled’