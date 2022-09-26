Malaysia’s Pesta Kita releases ticketing details for November festival featuring FORCEPARKBOIS and A.Nayaka

Malaysia music festival Pesta Kita has revealed ticketing details for its November event featuring A. Nayaka, FORCEPARKBOIS, Midnight Fusic and more.

The festival is set to take place this November 19 and 20 at Lanai@Matic, Kuala Lumpur, and will see the aforementioned acts joined by Lunadira, SonaOne, Luqman Podolski, Lost Spaces, Yung Kai and S.A.C. as part of the festival’s phase 1 lineup. More acts are set to be announced in the coming weeks, with the organisers promising a plethora of activities available to festival attendees, including traditional batik painting, a skate competition, Muay Thai fights and food.

Early bird tickets are now available via Ticket2U at MYR109 each. Once early bird sales end at an undisclosed date, regular tickets will be available at MYR149, rising to MYR189 at the door. Get your tickets here.

FORCEPARKBOIS’ most recent release came in the form of their third single of the year, ‘PSP’, which was released in July. The Johorean outfit’s previous two singles this year were ‘Top Boi’ and ‘All Day’, with the music video for the former premiering at the Futureland ‘22 concert.

In 2021, the group signed with the major label Warner Music Malaysia and marked their first release under them with ‘SHEESSH FLOW’. FORCEPARKBOIS’ rise to stardom came with their widely-received single ‘LOTUS’, which went viral and had remixes from other rap artists around the region, namely Singapore, Brunei, South Korea and Malaysia.

Indonesian rapper A. Nayaka most recently released a seven-song project titled ‘Cold Cuts’ in April which features a collection of trap and drill tracks described as “an antithesis to the ever so growing ‘bilingual hip-hop/pop’ sound in Indonesia”. The EP featured appearances from Singaporean rappers YHB Sleepsalot and Louie Indigo as well as Wolfy, Sippy Straw Greg and K. Waltz.

A. Nayaka would go on to release the collaborative single ‘Do Or Die’ with Ben Utomo in May before appearing in Pee Wee Gaskin’s August single ‘Unsteady Feelings’.

The lineup for PestaKita so far is:

A. Nayaka

FORCEPARKBOIS

Midnight Fusic

Lunadira

SonaOne

Luqman Podolski

Lost Spaces

Yung Kai

S.A.C.