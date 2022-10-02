Malaysia’s Rock The World festival announce first phase No Good, Sil Khannaz, Pop Shuvit and more

Malaysia’s Rock The World music festival has announced its first phase lineup, including local punks No Good, extreme metal veterans Sil Khannaz, and rapcore group Pop Shuvit.

In an Instagram post on Friday (September 30), the organisers revealed the first wave of artists, which comprise “a good mix of old and new, with more acts to be announced in the coming weeks.”

Other musicians on the bill include indie rock group The Times, pop punk band Night Skies & Visions, metalcore act The Padangs, rock group Plong!, and noise rock outfit Sweetass.

The presale tickets for the show, priced at RM58, had sold out within the span of hours of the lineup announcement. However, the second phase presale tickets at RM88 were still available at press time. Third phase presale tickets will be set at RM118. The entry passes can be bought here.

The latest development on the country’s biggest rock music festival arrives after it recently announced a comeback following a five-year-long hiatus.

Earlier, festival founder Jason Lo announced the event will take place at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil on November 12, a slight departure from previous editions, which were held at the stadium’s carpark.

The long-running festival, which is marking its 20th anniversary in this edition, was first held at the One Utama shopping centre in March 2000.

Since its first iteration, Rock The World has arguably become the country’s longest-running and largest music festival, which has been held in numerous locations such as Stadium Merdeka, the Kuala Lumpur City Centre (KLCC), before moving to National Stadium in Bukit Jalil.

Previous notable acts to have performed at the festival include One Buck Short, Love Me Butch, Hujan, Couple, Bittersweet, and many more.

The series of announcements on the festival in recent weeks also marked the end of its hiatus, which took place back in October 2018 after the edition that year was suddenly called off with no reasons provided.