Malaysia’s Rock The World festival ends five-year hiatus with November comeback

Malaysia’s biggest local music festival Rock The World has announced its comeback after a five-year long hiatus.

Rock The World will return for its 20th anniversary after going on hiatus following the 2017 edition of the festival. This year’s edition is set to be held at the National Stadium Bukit Jalil on November 12 with a slight departure from previous editions, which were held at the stadium’s carpark. The festival has yet to begin announcing its lineup, but festival founder Jason Lo has promised that the festival will be “organically shaped” by gig-goers.

Ticketing details have not been shared as of the time of writing.

Dah 5 tahun kita tak jumpa, korang da ready ke? ⚡️ 12 Nov 2022 ⚡️

📍 National Stadium Bukit Jalil More updates coming soon!https://t.co/2MNkFCuUXN#rtw2022 #rtw20thanniversary pic.twitter.com/vole4jeXks — Rock The World 20th Anniversary (@rtwfestivalasia) September 17, 2022

The long-running festival was first held at the One Utama shopping centre in Petaling Jaya in March 2000, and established itself as the biggest local music showcase in the country, moving to the National Stadium Bukit Jalil car park to accommodate growing attendance. Acts that have taken to Rock The World’s stage include Sekumpulan Orang Gila, Couple, Massacre Conspiracy, One Buck Short, Estranged, Bunkface, Love Me Butch, Bittersweet, Hujan and many, many more.

The organisers announced the hiatus in October 2018 in sudden fashion, having hyped up that year’s edition of the festival in a series of tweets. Their statement did not include a reason for the cancellation of the festival, but promised they “remain committed to Rock The World, the local music scene, the bands and our partners”. No statement was made on a 2019 edition, and no in-person festivals were held due to Covid-19 pandemic restrictions in 2020 and 2021.

The return of Rock The World joins the recent announcements of Tapaufest 2022 featuring Indonesian indie act HINDIA and Singaporean rapper Abangsapau, as well as Rock On Fest featuring American pop-punk band Boys Like Girls alongside local acts like Sekumpulan Orang Gila and Midnight Fusic.

Concerts by international artists returning to the country this year include Justin Bieber, Boy Pablo, bbno$, BlackPink and more.