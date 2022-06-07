Malaysia’s Soundcircus Festival announces lineup featuring Hujan, Akeem Jahat and more

Malaysian automotive culture convention Art of Speed will be celebrating their 10th anniversary with a music festival featuring Hujan, Akeem Jahat, and Sekumpulan Orang Gila.

The Soundcircus Festival will take place during the convention on July 2 and 3 at MAEPS Serdang in Sepang, Selangor. The festival will feature an outdoor festival on July 2 at 3pm, with an indoor stage hosting performances on both days. Hujan, Akeem Jahat and Sekumpulan Orang Gila will be joined by the likes of Iqbal M, Jemson, The Times, and Budak Nakal Hujung Simpang among others.

Standalone tickets for the outdoor concert on Saturday are sold out, with only concert plus convention access tickets available at MYR 110 each.

Indie rockers Hujan celebrated their 16th anniversary last year with a series of themed concerts that marked different eras in the band’s history, from their 2008 EP ‘1, 2, 3, GO!’, to their 2010 single ‘Kotak Hati’ and their 2012 album ‘Sang Enemy’. The band’s last release came in the form of the EP ‘Pelangi Dan Kau’ in 2020.

Akeem Jahat recently teamed up with singer-songwriter Chia Kin Loong for a wholesome new single titled ‘Friend Friend’ earlier this year in February. It was his second single of 2022, following the release of ‘BASIKAL’ with Hullera and THELIONCITYBOY earlier that month.

It was the second time Akeem Jahat had worked with Hullera after the two released ‘Lilo & Stitch’ in mid-December, when Akeem also shared the track ‘Melodi’, a collaboration with Malaysian artists AG Coco, Pak Din and Ical Mosh.

Post-hardcore outfit Sekumpulan Orang Gila recently took the top prize at the Anugerah Juara Lagu awards for their collaborative single with singer Shila Amzah, ‘Pelukan Angkasa’. The duo followed up their win with a heavy new Hari Raya song titled ‘Seikhlas Hati’ in April for local TV station TV3, earning both praise and brickbats from commentators online for their unconventional take on a song for the festive season.

SOG released their fourth and most recent album ‘Second Voyage’ in 2021.

Soundcircus Festival Outdoor lineup

3pm – Kompolan Tangan Hitam (DJ set)

4pm – Late Night Frequency

5pm – Prasasti

6pm – Sweetass Records

8pm – King I with Baldk People

9pm – Iqbal M

10pm – Sekumpulan Orang Gila

11pm – Hujan

Soundcircus Festival Indoor June 2 lineup

2pm – Monotones

2.30pm – Budak Nakal Hujung Simpang

Soundcircus Festival Indoor June 3 lineup

12pm – Kugiran D’Tepi Pantai

3pm – Akeem Jahat

3.30pm – Ical Mosh

5.30pm – Armpunk Syndicate

6pm – Jemson

6.30pm – The Times