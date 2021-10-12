Malaysia’s TAPAUfest announces line-up for virtual event, workshops and documentary about Ipoh music scene

Malaysian indie music festival TAPAUfest will return this month following a break in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During a virtual press conference yesterday (October 11), the festival’s organisers announced that TAPAUfest will return in virtual form on October 30 from 10AM till 12AM.

The 14-hour, single-day virtual festival will feature 10 acts from Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia, including No Good, The Panturas, Zee Avi, Subsonic Eye and FLEUR!. Singaporean acts Forests and Force Vomit will present new material, it was revealed at the press conference.

Advertisement

TAPAUfest performances will be streamed in real time, with none of the sets being pre-recorded.

The virtual festival will also premiere the documentary film Ipoh City Slackers by Nik Syazwan and Zim Ahmadi, which is about the indie music scene in Ipoh.

The festival will also hold three workshops. Bear, the vocalist of Malaysian metal band Defoulters, will be giving a tutorial on how to scream and growl correctly, while Singaporean graffiti artist Boon Baked will host a graffiti workshop. Lastly, Indonesian musician Gogon will host a cooking show, Sarapan Untuk Juara.

The festival will be a ticketed affair, with a number of different categories for solo or group attendees. Solo general tickets will cost RM30, while on event day they will go for RM50. Tickets and more information can be found here.

Advertisement

TAPAUfest held its first event in 2014, and has taken place annually until it put on hold last year due to the global pandemic. Late last year, its organisers held its annual TAPAUawards, during which Malaysian garage punk band No Good emerged as the biggest winners, clinching four of the eight awards they were nominated for.

The lineup for TAPAUFest 2021 is:

No Good

Forests

The Panturas

Sore

Zee Avi

Subsonic Eye

Force Vomit

Gard Wuzgut

FLEUR!

Plague Of Happiness