Malaysia’s Tapaufest announces lineup featuring HINDIA, Abangsapau, The Filters and more

Tapaufest has announced its 2022 festival lineup, featuring Indonesian indie acts HINDIA and .Feast, Singaporean rapper Abangsapau, BandLab NME Awards 2022 nominees The Filters and more.

The aforementioned acts will be joined by Singaporean acts Sobs and The Pinholes, Indonesian band The Dare, as well as local acts Margasatwa, Salammusik, The Times, Kungfuheidi and Sweetass at the Lake Raban Resort in Lenggong, Perak this October 22 and 23.

Early bird ticket sales for Tapaufest have already begun, with daily passes currently available at MYR135 for each day. Two-day passes are available at MYR260, while a ticket package for groups of four is available at MYR1,000. Early bird sales will end on September 30, with no information on how much tickets will cost once the sales conclude.

Advertisement

Get your tickets at tapaufest.asia.

Around 100 camping sites will also be available for festival-goers to rent, though no information has been released on campsite packages at the time of writing. The organisers have encouraged those planning to attend to seek out accommodations nearby the festival site as space is limited on the campsite itself.

Tapaufest held its first event in 2014 and held annual festivals up until the onset of the pandemic in 2020. In 2021, the organisers held a virtual Tapaufest featuring 10 acts from Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia, including No Good, The Panturas, Zee Avi, Subsonic Eye, FLEUR!, Forests and Force Vomit.

The festival also featured three workshops. Bear, the vocalist of Malaysian metal band Defoulters, gave a tutorial on how to scream and growl correctly, while Singaporean graffiti artist Boon Baked hosted a graffiti workshop. Indonesian musician Gogon hosted a cooking show, Sarapan Untuk Juara.

The lineup for Tapaufest 2022 is:

Day 1

Advertisement

.Feast

Margasatwa

Abangsapau

The Times

The Pinholes

Salammusik

Day 2

Kungfuheidi

The Dare

The Filters

Sobs

Sweetass

HINDIA