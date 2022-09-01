Malaysia’s Tapaufest announces return with lakeside festival this October

Malaysian independent music festival Tapaufest has announced its return with an edition set to be held in Perak’s Lenggong rainforest.

The festival was announced on September 1, with organisers revealing that Tapaufest’s return will take place October 22 and 23 at the Lake Raban Resort in Lenggong, Perak, which is situated near the still waters of the lake itself and framed by nearby mountains. The organisers have also taken to their Instagram stories to tease which acts might be performing at the festival this year, pointing out interactions with Indonesia’s Hindia, Singaporean rock quartet The Pinholes and Malaysian reggae band Salammusik as of the time of writing.

Tapaufest has yet to release their official lineup.

Halo Malaysia 💙 pic.twitter.com/Y0TQMMLFGn — Baskara Putra / Hindia (@wordfangs) September 1, 2022

The organisers also promised that there will be activities for festival-goers to participate in at Tapaufest 2022, but have not released any further details.

Tickets for Tapaufest 2022 are expected to go on sale in mid-September, though prices have not yet been revealed. Early bird and pre-sale offers will be made available, as well as a package for groups of four. Around 100 camping sites will also be available for festival-goers to rent, but the organisers have encouraged those planning to attend to seek out accommodations nearby the festival site.

Tickets will be available at tapaufest.asia.

Tapaufest held its first event in 2014 and held annual festivals up until the onset of the pandemic in 2020. In 2021, the organisers held a virtual Tapaufest featuring 10 acts from Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia, including No Good, The Panturas, Zee Avi, Subsonic Eye, FLEUR!, Forests and Force Vomit.

The festival also featured three workshops. Bear, the vocalist of Malaysian metal band Defoulters, gave a tutorial on how to scream and growl correctly, while Singaporean graffiti artist Boon Baked hosted a graffiti workshop. Indonesian musician Gogon hosted a cooking show, Sarapan Untuk Juara.