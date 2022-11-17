Malaysia’s Zouk KL nightclub officially rebrands as Spark KL

Malaysia’s Zouk nightclub in Kuala Lumpur has officially announced its rebranding as Spark KL.

Located at the TREC KL entertainment hub in Malaysia’s capital, Zouk KL was closed due to the 2020 coronavirus pandemic following years of success as Malaysia’s biggest and most popular nightclubs.

Per a Hype report, the rebranded nightclub is set to open its doors and dancefloor for the first time this November 25 with a special showcase dubbed ‘Decadance: Ten Years of Dance Music’ by producer and DJ Blink, set to begin at 10pm.

Tickets for the showcase have already sold out, with the club looking into holding a second night on November 26. No further information about a second night and ticket prices has been released so far, though tickets for the first night were priced at MYR104.94.

Featuring a total of 11 rooms presenting clubbing experiences for different tastes and preferences, Zouk KL has played host to performances by DJs and producers across the world, holding showcases for Andrew Rayel, Markus Schulz, Eva T, Jonas Blue and many more.

Zouk KL notably held the ZoukIn electronic music festival in 2016, converting five rooms into different stages to feature over 20 international and local acts. The lineup included a showcase by trance label Armada Music featuring Andrew Rayel, Jochen Miller and RODG, as well as a regional collaboration stage that saw DJs from Jakarta’s Dragonfly, Manilla’s The Palace and Singapore’s Zouk performing.