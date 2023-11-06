MAMAMOO+ cancel Manila show of ‘Two Rabbits Code’ tour

K-pop duo MAMAMOO+ have cancelled their upcoming Manila concert, which was set to be held in December 2023.

Over the weekend, MAMAMOO+’s agency, RBW Entertainment, announced on Twitter that the K-pop duo’s upcoming Manila concert has cancelled. The company cited “difficulties in proceeding due to local circumstances” in its statement as the reason.

According to CNN Philippines, tour organiser OctoArts Entertainment has yet to announce or comment on the show’s cancellation. MAMAMOO+ were also set to perform at Manila K-pop concert ‘The Super Stage’ in August, also organised by OctoArts Entertainment, before the show was cancelled just weeks prior.

The now-cancelled MAMAMOO+ show in Manila was supposed to be part of the duo’s ongoing ‘Two Rabbits Code’ Asia tour. The K-pop idols are expected to play shows in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Hong Kong in the coming months.

