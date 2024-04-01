MAMAMOO’s Hwasa announces 2024 ‘Twits’ solo fancon tour

MAMAMOO singer Hwasa has announced her upcoming 2024 ‘Twits’ solo fancon tour, with concerts in Taiwan, Singapore and more.

Today (April 1), MAMAMOO’s Hwasa announced the first batch of dates for her ‘Twits’ solo fancon tour. Notably, the tour is named after the K-pop idol’s fandom name Twits, which in turn was inspired by her 2019 solo debut single ‘Twit’.

Hwasa’s new tour will kick off on May 11 with a concert in Hong Kong, followed by shows in Taipei and Singapore in June 2024. According to the tour’s poster, more dates will be added in the future.

Ticketing and venue information about the announced dates on Hwasa’s 2024 ‘Twits’ solo fancon tour have yet to be revealed. Keep tabs on this page for the latest updates.

The dates for Hwasa’s 2024 ‘Twits’ solo fancon tour are:

MAY 2024

11: Hong Kong, China

JUNE 2024

16: Taipei, Taiwan

22: Singapore, Singapore

