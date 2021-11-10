MAMAMOO’s Hwasa teases her return with a new cryptic trailer

MAMAMOO member Hwasa has unveiled a brand-new trailer teasing her upcoming comeback.

At midnight KST earlier today (November 10), the K-pop idol uploaded a “come back trailer” onto the group’s YouTube channel, officially announcing her imminent return with new music.

The visual opens with Hwasa clutching her head underwater as a bright light envelops her. As she opens her eyes, the clip jarringly cuts to the next scene, where the star lies motionless against the edge of a jacuzzi, as blood runs down the side.

Advertisement

Later, the MAMAMOO singer is unceremoniously tipped out of a wooden crate filled with water. Now drenched, Hwasa wanders a dark room before coming across a white door, and the clip ends as she pushes it open.

The as-yet-unnamed release marks Hwasa’s first solo comeback in over a year, following her first mini-album ‘María’ and its title track of the same name last June. It will also be the singer’s first solo release since the renewal of her contract with RBW Entertainment earlier this year.

Back in September, RBW Entertainment confirmed that Hwasa had been working on new solo music. “Hwasa is steadily working on her solo album,” it said, as translated by Soompi. “But the exact timing of the release has not been decided, and we will share an announcement in the future once it is decided on.”

Meanwhile, MAMAMOO made their return in September with the single ‘mumumumuch’, from their Greatest Hits album ‘I Say MAMAMOO: The Best’. The 23-track record also included “2021” versions of the quartet’s hits such as ‘I Miss You’, ‘Piano Man’, ‘Decalcomanie’ and more, all of which had been re-recorded.