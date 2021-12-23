MAMAMOO’s Hwasa dresses up as the Grinch for her cover of ‘Jingle Bell Rock’

MAMAMOO‘s Hwasa has shared her quirky rendition of ‘Jingle Bell Rock’ in celebration of the holiday season.

The vocalist dropped her cover of the Christmas classic on her official YouTube channel on December 23. The accompanying video feature singer performing ‘Jingle Bell Rock’ in the comfort of her living room, decked with decorations for the festive season. The clip also includes shots of the singer playing a toy drum set and a karaoke mic, alongside scenes of her vibing to the song while dressed as the Grinch.

“Giddy-up jingle horse, pick up your feet / Jingle around the clock / Mix and a-mingle in the jinglin’ feet / That’s the jingle bell rock,” she croons. Hwasa’s cover of ‘Jingle Bell Rock’ is notably slightly more stripped down and shorter than the original.

Advertisement

The ‘Jingle Bell Rock’ cover dropped a month after Hwasa made her solo comeback with the single album ‘Guilty Pleasure’, which featured lead single ‘I’m A 빛’. The project is also notably Hwasa’s first solo release since she renewed her exclusive contract with RBW Entertainment earlier this year.

In an online press conference for the record’s release, Hwasa shared that ‘I’m A 빛’ was meant as an apology to her loved ones. “I think I missed out on a lot of things in my life as I worked too hard to move forward. In fact, I was hysterical and overly sensitive at times,” the singer confessed.

Meanwhile, MAMAMOO made their return in September with the single ‘mumumumuch’, from their Greatest Hits album ‘I Say MAMAMOO: The Best’. The 23-track record also included “2021” versions of the quartet’s hits such as ‘I Miss You’, ‘Piano Man’, ‘Decalcomanie’ and more, all of which had been re-recorded.