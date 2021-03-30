MAMAMOO’s Hwasa renews contract with agency RBW

Hwasa of MAMAMOO has renewed her contract with long-time agency, RBW.

This is according to a new report from the Korea Herald, which also notes that the label has denied any “concerns” of MAMAMOO potentially disbanding. The singer is the third member from the group to re-sign with the label, following Moonbyul and Solar in January.

Hwasa of @RBW_MAMAMOO has renewed her contract with RBW, following members Solar and Moonbyul. With Wheein in the final stages of negotiating her renewal, RBW denied any concerns of disbandment of the quartet. pic.twitter.com/O2A5gpxQyG — KpopHerald (@Kpop_Herald) March 30, 2021

Advertisement

In a separate statement to South Korean news outlet Osen, RBW said that it “plan[s] to fully support Hwasa’s group activities as well as individual activities”. In addition, the label also said that it is currently in the process of discussions with Wheein, the only holdout in the quartet.

“We are currently discussing in-depth with member Wheein, and there will be no dissolution of MAMAMOO,” RBW said, hinting that a renewal is a likely outcome. “We ask for a lot of interest and support for MAMAMOO.”

The popular girl group last made a comeback in November 2020 with their 10th mini-album ‘Travel’, which featured the singles ‘Dingga’ and ‘Aya’. Prior to the release, the members had been focused on their solo careers: Solar made her solo debut with the single ‘Spit It Out’, while Moonbyul and Hwasa each dropped mini-albums.

Meanwhile, Wheein is set to make her solo return next month with an as-yet-untitled project. The forthcoming release will be the singer’s first solo comeback since the song ‘Soar’, which came out in September 2019.

In other K-pop news, Red Velvet’s Wendy is set to make her solo debut with ‘Like Water’ on April 5. According to her agency, SM Entertainment, the project will include five songs and feature “sincere messages and warm emotions”.