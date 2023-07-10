MAMAMOO’s Hwasa reported to police for “indecent performance”

South Korean singer Hwasa of MAMAMOO has been reported to the police over an alleged “indecent performance”.

Today (July 10), South Korean news outlet The Korea Herald reported that the Student Parent’s Rights Protection Union had filed a complaint against Hwasa over an “indecent performance”.

“Hwasa’s gesture suggested a perverted sexual act and was enough to bring embarrassment and shame to the public who witnessed it,” alleges the Student Parent’s Rights Protection Union, per Chosun Ilbo as translated by Koreaboo. “As the gesture doesn’t fit the context of the choreography, it can not be interpreted as performance art.”

MBN added in its report that the Seongdong Police Station in Seoul confirmed that they had received a complaint against Hwasa, and are currently investigating the claims.

In a statement to MBN, Hwasa’s agency P Nation said: “We understand that the police are reviewing the case,” as translated by Soompi.

Hwasa’s appearance at the Sungkyunkwan University Festival was part of the filming for the tvN series Dancing Queens on the Road, which the K-pop idol is a cast member of.

Earlier this month, Hwasa officially joined P Nation, the K-pop agency founded by ‘Gangnam Style’ singer Psy. It came just days after the singer left her long-time agency RBW.

Hwasa is the second member of MAMAMOO to leave RBW, following Wheein in 2021. At the time, the latter agreed to an “extended agreement” where she would continue to be a part of MAMAMOO until at least December 2023.