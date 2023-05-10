MAMAMOO+, Kep1er to perform at ‘The Super Stage’ in Manila this year

K-pop girl groups MAMAMOO+, Kep1er and Lapillus are set to perform in the Philippines later this year.

Event organiser OctoArts Entertainment has announced that MAMAMOO+, Kep1er and Lapillus are all set to appear at ‘The Superstage’ by K-pop in Manila this August. The upcoming concert will be held at SM Mall of Asia Arena on August 11 at 7pm.

OctoArts Entertainment has yet to reveal any ticketing information. Keep an eye on this page for the latest updates.

THE SUPERSTAGE by K-POP IN MANILA

🗓 AUGUST 11, 2O23, FRIDAY 7PM

📍 MOA ARENA BETTER be ready to BURN WITH LOVE on the LVLY and SUPER K-POP experience we prepared for you! #THESUPERSTAGEBYKPOPINMANILA at the Mall of Asia Arena! Brought to you by #OctoArtsEntertainment pic.twitter.com/MiU1ZfxZ7s — OctoArts Entertainment (@OctoArtsEnt) May 9, 2023

Advertisement

‘The Superstage’ is the latest K-pop concert announced to be taking place in Manila. Earlier this year, ‘Overpass: K-pop Music Concert’ revealed that EXO’s Baekhyun, Jeon Somi and B.I would be performing at the event this June.

‘Overpass: K-pop Music Concert’ s set to take place at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on June 11. Tickets for that event are available now from PHP2,669 to PHP12,273.

In other touring news, WayV, the Chinese sub-group of K-pop boyband NCT, have announced the Singapore stop of their Fanmeeting Tour ‘Phantom’. However, only five of the group’s seven members will be attending the fanmeeting: namely Kun, Ten, Xiaojun, Hendery and YangYang.

Meanwhile, South Korean singer Taeyeon, also a member of girl group Girls’ Generation, is set to hold her ‘The ODD of LOVE’ concert in Hong Kong next month. It comes shortly after she announced a two-day concert in at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea.