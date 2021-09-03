MAMAMOO announce release date of upcoming compilation album

South Korean quartet MAMAMOO will be releasing a greatest hits compilation album later this month, alongside two new tracks.

On September 3, RBW Entertainment announced that the girl group would be dropping the compilation album ‘I Say MAMAMOO: The Best’ on September 15. The forthcoming project is named after their signature catchphrase, “I said, Mama-Mamamoo”, which they typically sing when introducing themselves.

“The group feels like the[ir] seventh year [since debut in 2014] has become a turning point for MAMAMOO,” an official for RBW shared, per KoreaJoongAngDaily. “So the members decided they wanted to celebrate it by releasing this album, which was named after their catchphrase. The album is expected to be one that represents the group well.”

On the same day, the girl group also released a teaser image for the album across their social media channels. The teaser includes its title, as well as a diamond and the group’s logo in silver.

‘I Say MAMAMOO: The Best’ will also include two new tracks that the group had previously teased during their August 28 online concert. The official tracklist has not been released, though further details can be expected in the coming week.

The forthcoming release will be the quartet’s first project since member Wheein left their longtime agency RBW Entertainment in June. While her official contract with the agency has ended, the idol had agreed to an “extended agreement” where she will continue to be a part of MAMAMOO until at least December 2023.

Earlier this week, Wheein announced that she had signed with THE L1VE, a new music label founded by VIXX’s Ravi. She is the second singer to join the label, following Korean-American singer-songwriter Ailee in mid-July.