MAMAMOO announce stops in Singapore, Hong Kong and more for ‘MY CON’ world tour

MAMAMOO have unveiled new Asian stops for their ongoing ‘MY CON’ world tour, including Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia and the Philippines.

The announcement was made via the girl group’s official Twitter page earlier today (November 16), revealing that MAMAMOO have added four extra stops to the Asian leg of their upcoming ‘MY CON’ world tour. The four-piece will be performing in Singapore, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur and Manila early next year, adding on to the previously announced concerts in Seoul, Chiba and Taiwan.

Other details, namely information about concert venues and ticketing, have yet to be announced for the Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong concerts, however they are expected to be disclosed in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Filipino event organisers Willbros Live shared that MAMAMOO’s Manila concert will be held at the Araneta Coliseum, with tickets for the show going on sale from November 30 at 10am local time onwards via TicketNet. Fans can purchase their tickets via the TicketNet website or at physical TicketNet branches nationwide.

The ‘MY CON’ kick-off concerts in Seoul are due to take place this weekend across three nights, from November 18 to November 20, at the Olympic Park Olympic Hall in Seoul. They will then head to Chiba, Japan later this month for two nights before they’re due to return to Taipei, Taiwan in January 2023.

MAMAMOO’s upcoming shows in Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines will also be their first headline concerts in all three cities, as they’ve so far only performed in Taipei, South Korea, Japan and Hong Kong in the past. Those concerts were part of the ‘4season’ series of concerts that ran in 2018 and 2019. MAMAMOO have also done exclusive Japan tours in 2019 and 2020.

The ‘MY CON’ world tour will be in support of their most recently released mini-album ‘Mic ON’ in early October. That EP was headlined by title track ‘ILLELLA’, and includes an additional two B-side tracks. It was the girl group’s first release as a complete group in over a year, their last being their ‘I Say MAMAMOO: The Best’ compilation album in September 2021.

Member Wheein also recently collaborated with Korean singer-songwriter Colde on a standalone single titled ‘Sunny Shower’. Both co-written and co-composed by Colde, it marked Wheein’s second collaboration this year after she teamed up with VIXX’s Ravi on ‘Bye’.