MAMAMOO+ announce 2023 ‘Two Rabbits Code’ Asia tour

K-pop duo MAMAMOO+ have announced their upcoming 2023 ‘Two Rabbits Code’ Asia tour.

MAMAMOO+, a sub-unit of the K-pop girl group MAMAMOO featuring members Solar and Moonbyul, will go on a 10-date tour of Asia this year starting with a two-day concert in South Korea this September.

In October, the pair will perform two shows at the Orix Theater in Osaka, Japan on the 8th and 9th. Thereafter, MAMAMOO+ will play the Taipei International Convention Center in Taiwan.

Advertisement

The duo will also perform single-day concerts in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines and Hong Kong in November and December.

Ticketing details for MAMAMOO+’s 2023 ‘Two Rabbits Code’ Asia tour have yet to be announced. Keep tabs on this page for the latest updates.

The dates for MAMAMOO+’s 2023 ‘Two Rabbits Code’ Asia tour are:

SEPTEMBER

16: Seoul, South Korea, YES24 Live Hall

17: Seoul, South Korea, YES24 Live Hall

OCTOBER

08: Osaka, Japan, Orix Theater

09: Osaka, Japan, Orix Theater

22: Taipei, Taiwan, Taipei International Convention Center

NOVEMBER

15: Singapore, Singapore, The Star Theatre

17: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Zepp Kuala Lumpur

18: Jakarta, Indonesia, Sutera Hall

DECEMBER

17: Manila, Philippines, New Frontier Theater

20: Hong Kong, China, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre

Advertisement

MAMAMOO+ have also revealed the merchandise for their upcoming 2023 ‘Two Rabbits Code’ Asia tour, including a T-shirt, keyring, slogan banner and more.

The merchandise is on pre-order from now until September 8 at 3pm KST via Biznet, with an expected delivery period of November 2023.

In other touring news, iKON have added a new date to their 2023 ‘Take Off’ world tour. This November, the group will play a show at Tennis Indoor Senayan in Jakarta, Indonesia.