MAMAMOO+ announce 2023 ‘Two Rabbits Code’ Asia tour

K-pop duo MAMAMOO+ have announced their upcoming 2023 ‘Two Rabbits Code’ Asia tour.
MAMAMOO+, a sub-unit of the K-pop girl group MAMAMOO featuring members Solar and Moonbyul, will go on a 10-date tour of Asia this year starting with a two-day concert in South Korea this September.
In October, the pair will perform two shows at the Orix Theater in Osaka, Japan on the 8th and 9th. Thereafter, MAMAMOO+ will play the Taipei International Convention Center in Taiwan.
The duo will also perform single-day concerts in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines and Hong Kong in November and December.
Ticketing details for MAMAMOO+’s 2023 ‘Two Rabbits Code’ Asia tour have yet to be announced. Keep tabs on this page for the latest updates.
The dates for MAMAMOO+’s 2023 ‘Two Rabbits Code’ Asia tour are:
SEPTEMBER
16: Seoul, South Korea, YES24 Live Hall
17: Seoul, South Korea, YES24 Live Hall
OCTOBER
08: Osaka, Japan, Orix Theater
09: Osaka, Japan, Orix Theater
22: Taipei, Taiwan, Taipei International Convention Center
NOVEMBER
15: Singapore, Singapore, The Star Theatre
17: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Zepp Kuala Lumpur
18: Jakarta, Indonesia, Sutera Hall
DECEMBER
17: Manila, Philippines, New Frontier Theater
20: Hong Kong, China, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre
MAMAMOO+ have also revealed the merchandise for their upcoming 2023 ‘Two Rabbits Code’ Asia tour, including a T-shirt, keyring, slogan banner and more.
The merchandise is on pre-order from now until September 8 at 3pm KST via Biznet, with an expected delivery period of November 2023.
