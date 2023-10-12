MAMAMOO’s Wheein finds joy in her own company in ‘In The Mood’ video

MAMAMOO’s Wheein has shared her first full-length album ‘In The Mood’ and the liberating video for its title track.

The singer has previously released solo singles, OST tracks and two EPs – 2021’s ‘Redd’ and 2022’s ‘WHEE’.

‘In The Mood’ marks her debut full-length album and contains 11 tracks. Her MAMAMOO bandmate Hwasa appeared on ’17’, while rapper Haon features on ‘Bite Me’. Notably, Wheein wrote the lyrics for the closing track ‘Here I Am’.

In the video for the title track, Wheein is at a party but only starts dancing after she’s shut herself in her room and put her song on her headphones. Later, she drives down a country road and dances around a car park at night.

“‘Cause you’re always in the mood,” she sings, as the video ends on a shot of her sat on the top of the seats of her convertible, watching the video on a projection screen hung in front of a cityscape.

In a “story film” shared prior to the record, Wheein narrated: “The beginning of existence. Creating something out of nothing. Making the impossible possible. Navigating through imperfection to seek perfection. A subject surpassing the limits of mistakes and fears.

“Questioning the reason and purpose of existence. Yearning for tomorrow beyond today, groping through yesterday. A shining possessor of the unique essence with ethical judgment.”

Last year, Wheein shared the single ‘Sunny Shower’, which featured Colde. The pair performed it live in a special performance video, which found them appearing against a set that resembled a snowy winter night before changing to a summery day.

Meanwhile, Hwasa recently had charges over an alleged “indecent” performance dropped by the police. The Student Parent’s Rights Protection Union had filed a complaint against MAMAMOO’s Hwasa in July over an alleged “indecent performance” the singer had staged in May at the Sungkyunkwan University Festival.

In the complaint, the union claimed that the K-pop idol made a gesture that “suggested a perverted sexual act”, saying that that incident was “enough to bring embarrassment and shame to the public who witnessed it”.