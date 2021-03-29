MAMAMOO’s Wheein paints the town red in comeback teaser

MAMAMOO’s Wheein has dropped the first teaser for her upcoming solo music release.

The clip captures the artist as she splatter red paint on a large canvas, followed by scribbles of text and a flower at the end of the clip. The forthcoming release will be the singer’s first solo comeback since the song ‘Soar’, which came out in September 2019.

Her agency RBW Entertainment confirmed the comeback earlier this month. “She is preparing for a solo comeback with the goal of release in April. We will release further details about the album once things are finalized,” said the label, as translated by Soompi.

In 2020, her group MAMAMOO dropped with their 10th EP ‘Travel’, featuring hits like ‘Dingga’ and ‘Aya’. In the same year, Wheein’s fellow members unveiled solo releases: Solar made her solo debut with the single ‘Spit It Out’, while Moonbyul and Hwasa each dropped mini-albums.

Meanwhile, MAMAMOO’s labelmates PURPLE KISS revealed they felt pressure for their debut due to the comparisons; however, it has “motivated” them to put in extra effort for their debut. “It feels like a lot of people have high expectations of us because of our seniors, so we’re working hard to live up to them,” member Dosie said.