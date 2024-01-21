Man arrested allegedly trying to get into Taylor Swift’s home

A man has been arrested outside of Taylor Swift’s New York home this weekend (January 20) after he allegedly tried to enter the residence.

Police apprehended the man in the Tribeca area of the city on Saturday morning after there were reports of him trying to gain access to Swift’s home.

The man was arrested and handcuffed at the scene before being taken away by officers from the New York Police Department.

The department later told Metro that the man was taken into custody because of an active warrant for failing to answer a summons in 2017.

A spokesperson from the department said: “On Saturday, January 20, 2024, at approximately 13:35 hours, police responded to a 911 call for a disorderly person.

“Upon arrival of police to the scene, police were informed that the individual attempted to open a door to a building at the location. An investigation determined that the individual had an active warrant and was taken into custody.’

A spokesperson for the New York Police Department also told Page Six that officers received a call about a “disorderly person” on Franklin Street, promoting them to respond.

“Upon arrival, [police] were informed that the individual attempted to open a door to a building at the location,” the publication reported via a statement from an officer.

The publication also reported that eyewitness said the man was trying to enter the residence and had been trying to do so for some time.

NME has reached out to representatives of the NYPD and Swift for comment.

Taylor Swift stalker arrested outside of her New York City home https://t.co/3PXaEb9Ihn pic.twitter.com/a9BuCz0AUl — K24 TV (@K24Tv) January 21, 2024

In other news, one in every 15 vinyl records sold in the United States in 2023 was by Swift, new figures have shown.

New data from Billboard showed that 49.61million vinyl records were sold in the States last year, of which Swift accounted for a huge 3.484million of those, or seven per cent.

The new numbers come after it was revealed that one in every 78 song streams in the US last year was also a Taylor Swift track.

Elsewhere, Swift’s concert film The Eras Tour has officially become the highest-grossing concert movie of all time – overtaking Michael Jackson‘s This Is It with an overall global taking of $261.6million (£206m) – and a course on Taylor Swift at Harvard University has proved so popular that the institution is seeking more teaching assistants to help deliver it.