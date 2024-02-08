Man arrested for climbing Las Vegas Sphere

A man has been arrested for climbing the MSG Sphere venue in Las Vegas.

The moment took place on Wednesday (February 7), when local authorities in the area arrested the man for scaling the huge live music venue in Nevada.

According to a report by The New York Post, the man responsible is called Madison Des Champs, who is a self-proclaimed “skyscraper climber”. He has apparently scaled other buildings in the past and live-streamed the attempts on Instagram.

The footage from yesterday was also streamed on his social media channels, and Des Champs told his followers that he was taking on the challenge in an attempt to raise money for a homeless pregnant woman.

Speaking out on his arrest, a spokesperson for Sphere Entertainment spokesperson said (via Consequence): “We are grateful to the local authorities for their support in this matter. The individuals involved are currently in the custody of LVMPD.”

This man is climbing up the las Vegas sphere, emergency services are on the scene pic.twitter.com/tY6282yYqd — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) February 7, 2024

Pro-Life activist Maison DesChamps has climbed the iconic Las Vegas sphere to raise money for homeless pregnant women. His insta bio reads “Christ is King!" Climbing the eye is a victimless crime, and he’s trying to save the babies! pic.twitter.com/0B9omZlJjM — Edward Szall (@realEdwardSzall) February 7, 2024

The venue cost over $2.3billion to construct, stands over 350 feet tall and has approximately 1.2million LED lights on its exterior. It first opened in the latter half of 2023 and has so far seen U2 play their ‘Achtung Baby’ residency since September.

Bono and co. are set to continue their residency at the Las Vegas venue until March 3. From there, both Phish and Dead & Company are set to take to the stage at the Sphere in the coming months.

There has been recent debate over plans for a similar Sphere venue to be built in Stratford, London, announced back in 2018. The 21,500-capacity venue would have been the largest concert arena in London. However, Mayor Sadiq Khan rejected the plans on November 20, due to the “negative impact” the venue may have on Stratford residents.