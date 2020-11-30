Man charged with murder of 21 Savage’s brother, Terrell Davis

A man has been charged with the murder of 21 Savage’s brother Terrell Davis in London.

Davis, a 27-year-old drill rapper who performed under the name TM1way and lived in Lambeth, was stabbed to death at Ramillies Close in Brixton Hill on November 22.

As reported by The Guardian, Davis was taking shopping home to his grandmother when he was attacked.

In a prior statement, the Met Police said they were called to the scene just before 6pm. Though they attended alongside the London Air Ambulance, Davis was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The man’s next of kin have been informed and they are being supported by specially trained officers,” Met Police said.

Fuller, who is 21 years old, was charged for the murder on Saturday (November 28) and will appear in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court today (November 30), the Met Police announced on November 29.

21 Savage, whose real name is She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, paid tribute to his brother in a post on social media earlier this week.

“can’t believe somebody took you baby bro,” he wrote. “I know I took my anger out on you I wish I could take that shit back.”