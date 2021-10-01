Man who invaded Eminem’s home sentenced to five year probation

The man who invaded Eminem‘s Detroit home last April has been sentenced to five years probation and time served.

28-year-old Matthew David Hughes evaded the rapper’s security team to break into the home on April 5, 2020, before being detained and subsequently charged with first-degree home invasion and malicious destruction of a building. Hughes reportedly told the rapper he was “there to kill him”.

Yesterday (September 30), as reported by the Macomb Daily, Hughes was handed a sentence of five years probation and time served, after spending 524 days in jail awaiting the verdict. Eminem reportedly agreed with the sentence, but wasn’t in attendance at the hearing.

Prior to his arrest last April, Hughes broke into an older property belonging to Eminem – real name Marshall Mathers – in 2019.

That June, he was taken into custody for trespassing on two different properties, one of which was previously owned by the rapper. He was subsequently sentenced to 90 days in jail and ordered to pay fines totalling $1,400.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Eminem would be performing at the Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show, alongside Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg.

“This will introduce the next saga of my career… Bigger and Better than Ever!!!” Dre said of the performance, set to take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, February 13.